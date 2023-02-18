Smith Moore & CO. Grows Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOC. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Cowen cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $508.13.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 1.1 %

In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,924.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOC stock opened at $470.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $488.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $497.01. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $384.84 and a one year high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Featured Stories

