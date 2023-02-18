Smith Moore & CO. Has $938,000 Stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 137.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 84.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock opened at $317.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $300.51 and a 200-day moving average of $301.69. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $261.80 and a 52-week high of $402.33.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

