Smith Moore & CO. Purchases 2,518 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 768,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,681,000 after buying an additional 56,414 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 11,703 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 136,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 204,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,827,000 after purchasing an additional 25,625 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SDY opened at $129.32 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $110.55 and a 12-month high of $133.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.92.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

