Smith Moore & CO. Reduces Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Smith Moore & CO. decreased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,170,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,612 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 780.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 639,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,819,000 after purchasing an additional 567,251 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 987,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,448,000 after purchasing an additional 353,525 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,229,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,613,000 after purchasing an additional 229,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 517,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,580,000 after purchasing an additional 218,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $196.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.48.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.4 %

United Parcel Service stock opened at $183.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $158.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $223.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.06%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.