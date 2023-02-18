Smith Moore & CO. Reduces Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Smith Moore & CO. lessened its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 19.9% during the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 15,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 45.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,894,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,085,000 after purchasing an additional 591,761 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at $6,261,000. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 172.6% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 430,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,272,000 after purchasing an additional 272,858 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 2.4 %

CL opened at $74.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The firm has a market cap of $62.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $83.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.19.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

