Smith Moore & CO. Sells 2,191 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Smith Moore & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Newmont by 193.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,973.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,973.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $530,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,643,540.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,353,100 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Newmont Stock Down 0.9 %

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $45.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.87 and a 200 day moving average of $45.86.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.