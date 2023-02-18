Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €42.30 ($45.48) to €40.00 ($43.01) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.91.

Shares of SCGLY opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.43. Société Générale Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.84.

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

