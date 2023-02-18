Sourcebio International (LON:SBI) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Sourcebio International Plc (LON:SBI – Get Rating) shares rose 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 125 ($1.52) and last traded at GBX 115 ($1.40). Approximately 1,571,282 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 931% from the average daily volume of 152,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110 ($1.34).

Sourcebio International Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 111.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 115.69. The company has a market cap of £85.31 million and a P/E ratio of 1,277.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10.

About Sourcebio International

(Get Rating)

Sourcebio International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various laboratory services and products to clients in the healthcare, clinical, life science research, and biopharma industries in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's services cover histopathology cancer screening and clinical diagnostic services; DNA sequencing services and precision medicine to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academia, contract research organizations, and other research markets; shelf-life testing services and equipment; and COVID-19 antigen PCR testing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sourcebio International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sourcebio International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.