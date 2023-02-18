Sourceless (STR) Price Hits $0.0065 on Major Exchanges

Sourceless (STR) traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $136.53 million and approximately $90.21 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sourceless has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009448 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00044822 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029139 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001792 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00018837 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.46 or 0.00217073 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,628.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

STR is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.0056656 USD and is down -16.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $183.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

