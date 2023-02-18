SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Western Asset Management Company LLC

Western Asset Management Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,700 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises 1.3% of Western Asset Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Western Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 62.0% during the third quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 59.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 12,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth $253,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.84 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $45.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.74.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.