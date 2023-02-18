SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4,193.5% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,253,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 67,640,031 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,392,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557,890 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5,988.5% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,373,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,856 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $71,812,000. Finally, Taiyo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $53,117,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $47.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.24. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $54.34.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

