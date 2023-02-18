SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,290,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,439 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $96,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SPLG stock opened at $47.88 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $54.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.24.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

