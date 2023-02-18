Spell Token One Day Trading Volume Reaches $63.68 Million (SPELL)

Spell Token (SPELL) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Over the last week, Spell Token has traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Spell Token has a market cap of $101.82 million and approximately $63.68 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spell Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.07 or 0.00422755 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,893.80 or 0.28004056 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Spell Token Token Profile

Spell Token was first traded on May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 196,008,739,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,405,628,969 tokens. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spell Token’s official website is abracadabra.money. Spell Token’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Spell Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more.With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spell Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spell Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spell Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

