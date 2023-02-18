Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Splunk to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Guggenheim cut shares of Splunk from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $117.27.

Splunk Price Performance

Splunk stock opened at $105.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.46. Splunk has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $150.79.

Insider Transactions at Splunk

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $929.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Splunk will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $88,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,835,847.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Splunk

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $160,720,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 7,606.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,369,626 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $102,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,853 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 68.5% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,086 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $243,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,545 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,922,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 984.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 818,324 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,389,000 after purchasing an additional 742,850 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Splunk

(Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

