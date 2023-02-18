SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,276 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of SPS Commerce worth $4,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPS Commerce

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 8,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.12, for a total transaction of $1,273,617.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,122 shares in the company, valued at $21,056,108.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 8,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $1,277,999.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,983,116.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 8,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.12, for a total transaction of $1,273,617.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,056,108.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,823 shares of company stock worth $12,634,752 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $151.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.38 and its 200-day moving average is $129.59. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.41 and a 52-week high of $157.46. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.92 and a beta of 0.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPSC. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.17.

SPS Commerce Profile

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Featured Stories

