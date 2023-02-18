SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at BMO Capital Markets

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SSRM. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on SSR Mining from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$29.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. TD Securities reduced their price target on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SSR Mining currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. SSR Mining has a fifty-two week low of $12.84 and a fifty-two week high of $24.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 3.90.

In related news, insider Michael John Sparks sold 3,239 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $53,799.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,739 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,105,134.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rodney Antal sold 15,777 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $262,055.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,562,757.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,686 shares of company stock valued at $326,984. Insiders own 0.51% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm operates through the following segments: Copler, Marigold, Seabee, Puna and the exploration, evaluation and development properties.

