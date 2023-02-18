St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Receives GBX 1,327 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,319.40 ($16.02).

Several research firms have weighed in on STJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,020 ($12.38) to GBX 1,153 ($14.00) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($15.78) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,507 ($18.29) to GBX 1,469 ($17.83) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,370 ($16.63) to GBX 1,310 ($15.90) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,500 ($18.21) to GBX 1,365 ($16.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.

St. James's Place Stock Down 0.3 %

LON:STJ opened at GBX 1,250 ($15.17) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,838.24. St. James’s Place has a twelve month low of GBX 904.60 ($10.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,538.50 ($18.68). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,185.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,138.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.87.

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

