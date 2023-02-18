Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Receives $102.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SWK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

SWK stock opened at $89.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.69. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $70.24 and a 1-year high of $168.30.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

