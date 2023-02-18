Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Major Shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein Purchases 84,303 Shares of Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 84,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $81,773.91. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,104,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,454.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Star Equity Stock Performance
Shares of STRR stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $1.44.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Star Equity in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Star Equity
Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the business of healthcare and construction. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center.
Recommended Stories
