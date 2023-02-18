Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Major Shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein Purchases 84,303 Shares of Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 84,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $81,773.91. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,104,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,454.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Star Equity Stock Performance

Shares of STRR stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $1.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Star Equity in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Star Equity

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRR. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Star Equity by 239.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 31,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Star Equity by 149.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 34,431 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Star Equity by 228.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 93,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the business of healthcare and construction. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center.

