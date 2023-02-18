Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,065,018 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 7,566 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 1.2% of Haverford Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Haverford Trust Co owned approximately 0.09% of Starbucks worth $89,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $3,539,000. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 12.3% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.4 %

SBUX stock opened at $107.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.92. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $110.83.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 73.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,913 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.46.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

