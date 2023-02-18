Stargate Finance Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $145.82 Million (STG)

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 18th. Stargate Finance has a market capitalization of $163.98 million and $145.82 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stargate Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.23 or 0.00005003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stargate Finance has traded 72.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $104.26 or 0.00423245 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,906.18 or 0.28036485 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Stargate Finance

Stargate Finance’s launch date was March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. The official website for Stargate Finance is stargate.finance. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stargate Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero.Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stargate Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stargate Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stargate Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

