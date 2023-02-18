Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPLP opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. Steel Partners has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $47.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $941.78 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Steel Partners during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Steel Partners during the 4th quarter worth $420,000. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. grew its position in Steel Partners by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,228,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $309,362,000 after purchasing an additional 75,752 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Steel Partners by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Steel Partners by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings LP engages in owning and operating businesses in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

