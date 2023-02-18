Steem (STEEM) Price Up 13% Over Last Week

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. One Steem coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000970 BTC on exchanges. Steem has a market cap of $101.89 million and $17.69 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 13% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,586.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000356 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.78 or 0.00405854 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00092998 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013585 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.74 or 0.00661908 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.29 or 0.00554332 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000731 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004073 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00175329 BTC.
Steem Profile
Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 427,232,991 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
