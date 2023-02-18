Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Sold by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP lowered its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) by 68.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,333 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 67,056 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 4.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 10.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 82.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 116,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $111,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 34,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,653.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 8,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $284,200.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 684,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,857,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $111,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 34,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,653.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,200 shares of company stock worth $401,876 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STRL opened at $38.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.46 and a 1 year high of $38.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.22.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.

