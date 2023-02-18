Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Purchased by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP boosted its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,621 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Steven Madden by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 294.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on SHOO shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush downgraded Steven Madden from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Steven Madden Trading Up 0.4 %

Steven Madden Company Profile

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $34.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.77. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $45.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

