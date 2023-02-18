Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.21

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.21 and traded as high as C$6.08. Stingray Group shares last traded at C$6.05, with a volume of 68,350 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Stingray Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Stingray Group from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Stingray Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.16, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$307.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.89.

Stingray Group Company Profile

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

