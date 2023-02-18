StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

First Northwest Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ FNWB opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. First Northwest Bancorp has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $23.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.74 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.70.

First Northwest Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at First Northwest Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.47%.

In related news, EVP Terry A. Anderson sold 8,200 shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $123,492.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,042.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Northwest Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 264,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,282 shares during the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd raised its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 110,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 24,026 shares in the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 114,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 14,106 shares in the last quarter. 52.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

