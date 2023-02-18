StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NL Industries (NYSE:NL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NL stock opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average of $7.76. NL Industries has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $10.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NL Industries by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,073,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,026,000 after buying an additional 25,656 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of NL Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 366,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NL Industries by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of NL Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of NL Industries by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

NL Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of component products and chemicals. Through its subsidiary, it offers engineered components, including mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, wake enhancement systems, trim tabs, and related hardware and accessories.

