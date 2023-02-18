StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Power REIT (NYSE:PW)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Power REIT Stock Performance

NYSE:PW opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.00. Power REIT has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $54.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $16.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Power REIT alerts:

About Power REIT

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Power REIT is a holding company, which owns a portfolio of real estate assets related to transportation and energy infrastructure. It also expanded its real estate portfolio related to controlled environment agriculture for the cultivation of food and cannabis. The company was founded on August 26, 2011 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.