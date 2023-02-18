StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Vista Gold Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE VGZ opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.57. Vista Gold has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $1.12.
Vista Gold Company Profile
