StockNews.com Downgrades REV Group (NYSE:REVG) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on REVG. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on REV Group from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of REV Group to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on REV Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.42.

Shares of REVG opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.60 million, a PE ratio of 48.12 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average is $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.68. REV Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. REV Group had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.38 million. Sell-side analysts expect that REV Group will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. REV Group’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REVG. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of REV Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in REV Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in REV Group by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 112,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 31,403 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

