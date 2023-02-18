StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EFOI opened at $0.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.25. Energy Focus has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $3.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Focus

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Energy Focus stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 196,414 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.53% of Energy Focus as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets energy-efficient LED lighting products. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

