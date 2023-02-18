StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NTIC. TheStreet downgraded Northern Technologies International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Northern Technologies International to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Northern Technologies International Price Performance

NTIC opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.56. Northern Technologies International has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $121.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Northern Technologies International Dividend Announcement

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $19.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 4.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is currently 112.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Technologies International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Northern Technologies International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Northern Technologies International during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 234.7% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 8.6% during the second quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

