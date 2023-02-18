StockNews.com Upgrades OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) to Buy

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of OGE Energy to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of OGE Energy to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Shares of NYSE:OGE traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.41. The company had a trading volume of 934,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,817. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.70. OGE Energy has a 12 month low of $33.28 and a 12 month high of $42.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 189.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

