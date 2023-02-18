StormX Trading Up 16.6% This Week (STMX)

StormX (STMX) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One StormX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. StormX has a market capitalization of $71.66 million and $6.59 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, StormX has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

StormX Profile

StormX’s genesis date was May 14th, 2020. StormX’s total supply is 12,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for StormX is stormx.io. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, StormX is one of the first global cryptocurrency-based solutions to reach worldwide markets. As a mobile app and browser extension, StormX aims to bring users cashback in crypto for most of their online purchases. With enterprise partners like Samsung, Nike and Lego. StormX also allows users to stake the native STMX token to boost their rewards.StormX is the first crypto cashback solution that allows users to earn rewards and cashback for their fiat purchases. By seamlessly integrating their blockchain platform with the everyday purchases people make, StormX essentially makes crypto enter the mainstream financial system. By extending the capabilities of the StormX platform beyond cashback, the company also captures the interest of crypto enthusiasts who are looking to boost their profit by staking native tokens and performing everyday tasks. The STMX token allows users to lock staking contracts and earn interest on their investment. With more than 750 online stores part of the StormX cashback program, customers can easily stack up cashback rewards..”

