Stratis (STRAX) Tops One Day Volume of $20.98 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 18th. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. Stratis has a market capitalization of $91.24 million and $20.98 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00002531 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,691.24 or 0.06861834 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001647 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00079537 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00028386 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00058102 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00010540 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00028664 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001111 BTC.
Stratis Coin Profile
Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 146,253,303 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Stratis Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.
