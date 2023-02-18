Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Receives $168.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $168.86.

Several brokerages recently commented on SUI. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Communities

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 0.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 14,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its position in Sun Communities by 1.6% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 5,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Communities Trading Up 0.1 %

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

NYSE SUI opened at $158.05 on Monday. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $117.63 and a 52 week high of $193.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.10, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.71%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

