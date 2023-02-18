Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Insider Edward Harris Fenster Sells 50,000 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,293,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,635,145.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Edward Harris Fenster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Edward Harris Fenster sold 100,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $2,492,000.00.

On Thursday, December 22nd, Edward Harris Fenster sold 5,880 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $156,996.00.

RUN traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.21. 6,144,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,810,475. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.93 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $39.13.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sunrun from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,530,332 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $511,252,000 after purchasing an additional 375,166 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 99,711.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $251,136,000 after buying an additional 10,444,812 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Sunrun by 0.5% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 8,059,018 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $188,259,000 after buying an additional 36,369 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 20.5% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,181,565 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $144,401,000 after buying an additional 1,052,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,177,396 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,321,000 after acquiring an additional 357,341 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

