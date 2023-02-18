Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) Trading Down 1.1%

Sureserve Group plc (LON:SUR – Get Rating) fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 85.75 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 87.50 ($1.06). 78,628 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 175,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.50 ($1.07).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SUR. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.46) target price on shares of Sureserve Group in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Sureserve Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get Sureserve Group alerts:

Sureserve Group Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £145.44 million, a P/E ratio of 1,093.75 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.90, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 85.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 81.42.

Sureserve Group Company Profile

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sureserve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sureserve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.