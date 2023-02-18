sUSD Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 18th. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004061 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $48.53 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104.73 or 0.00426083 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,937.46 or 0.28224480 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000147 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD’s launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 48,501,080 tokens. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

