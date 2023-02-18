Susquehanna Boosts Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target to $95.00

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Susquehanna from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.44.

Shares of LSCC opened at $87.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 68.05 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.52 and a 200 day moving average of $63.01. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $43.41 and a 52-week high of $92.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $175.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $338,653.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $338,653.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 26,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,831,752.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,368,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,615 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,394. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,662,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $869,153,000 after purchasing an additional 559,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,796,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $678,932,000 after purchasing an additional 451,263 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 33.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,909,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,254 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,941,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,225,000 after purchasing an additional 243,980 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,824,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,062,000 after purchasing an additional 145,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

