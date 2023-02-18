Sweat Economy Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $49.89 Million (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Sweat Economy has a total market capitalization of $49.89 million and $6.72 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sweat Economy has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sweat Economy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sweat Economy Token Profile

Sweat Economy was first traded on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,228,878,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,924,002,267 tokens. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy.

Sweat Economy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sweat Economy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sweat Economy using one of the exchanges listed above.

