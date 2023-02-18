Sweat Economy Price Hits $0.0127 (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. Over the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sweat Economy has a market cap of $49.82 million and $6.52 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sweat Economy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sweat Economy Token Profile

Sweat Economy’s launch date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,230,304,896 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,925,951,051 tokens. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy.

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

