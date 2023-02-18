Swipe (SXP) Price Hits $0.34 on Exchanges

Swipe (SXP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. During the last week, Swipe has traded up 16.6% against the dollar. One Swipe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001366 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swipe has a market capitalization of $186.55 million and $15.96 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002226 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.72 or 0.00425565 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000102 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,936.68 or 0.28190368 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000149 BTC.
About Swipe
Swipe launched on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 555,199,664 coins and its circulating supply is 555,203,591 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official website is solar.org. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org.
Buying and Selling Swipe
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
