Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $96.09

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 96.09 ($1.17) and traded as low as GBX 94.25 ($1.14). Sylvania Platinum shares last traded at GBX 97 ($1.18), with a volume of 591,058 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 16.73, a quick ratio of 15.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of £280.14 million and a P/E ratio of 617.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 104.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 96.21.

Sylvania Platinum Company Profile

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, including platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations that comprise six chrome beneficiation and PGM processing plants located in the Eastern and Western Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex; and various mineral asset development projects, including Volspruit and Northern Limb projects located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex located in South Africa.

