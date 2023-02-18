Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.45-2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1360-1390 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion. Synopsys also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.53-10.60 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNPS. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $424.18.

Synopsys Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $354.45 on Friday. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $391.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $340.13 and its 200 day moving average is $330.84. The company has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.49, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $9,612,840.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at $17,357,287.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Synopsys

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth about $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Synopsys by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Synopsys by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

