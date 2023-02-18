Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.45-2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1360-1390 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion. Synopsys also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.53-10.60 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently commented on SNPS. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $424.18.
Synopsys Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $354.45 on Friday. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $391.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $340.13 and its 200 day moving average is $330.84. The company has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.49, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.21.
Insider Activity at Synopsys
In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $9,612,840.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at $17,357,287.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Synopsys
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth about $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Synopsys by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Synopsys by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.
Synopsys Company Profile
Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.
