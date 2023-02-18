Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $354.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $330.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a PE ratio of 58.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.21. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $391.17.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNPS. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.18.

In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $9,612,840.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,357,287.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Synopsys by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $861,000. American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 2,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

