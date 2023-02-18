Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,504 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,728 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Tapestry worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,011 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Tapestry by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,323 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Tapestry by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,357 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,569 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $16,189,000 after purchasing an additional 111,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Tapestry by 955.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tapestry

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $60,954.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tapestry Stock Performance

TPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tapestry from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.18.

NYSE TPR opened at $44.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.44. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $47.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 12.69%. Tapestry’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Featured Articles

