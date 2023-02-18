Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TEF. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.41) to €4.20 ($4.52) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Telefónica from €2.70 ($2.90) to €2.50 ($2.69) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Telefónica from €3.90 ($4.19) to €4.10 ($4.41) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefónica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.
Shares of NYSE TEF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.09. 959,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,209. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 409.41 and a beta of 0.61. Telefónica has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $5.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.
