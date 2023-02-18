Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.
TDC has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Teradata to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Teradata from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.
Teradata Price Performance
Shares of TDC opened at $41.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.97, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.28.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 16,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $565,150.40. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 145,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,276.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 16,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $565,150.40. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 145,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,276.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,699 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,316 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradata
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDC. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 46.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 21.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Teradata by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Teradata Company Profile
Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ (Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions.
