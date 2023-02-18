Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

TDC has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Teradata to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Teradata from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of TDC opened at $41.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.97, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.28.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Teradata had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradata will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 16,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $565,150.40. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 145,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,276.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 16,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $565,150.40. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 145,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,276.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,699 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,316 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDC. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 46.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 21.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Teradata by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ (Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions.

